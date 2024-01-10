LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An aggravated assault investigation is underway after police say a LaGrange man tried to run his neighbor over.

Officers responded to Swanson Street on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a 17-year-old juvenile told officers his neighbor, 38-year-old Jeraud Ferguson, tried to strike him with his vehicle.

Officers spoke with another witness who said Ferguson was driving aggressively, trying to run over the victim. Officers then tried to talk to Ferguson at his residence, but according to police, he refused to come to the door.

Detective Swanson and Detective Spivey responded to the scene. Swanson spoke to Ferguson on the telephone, but says Ferguson refused to talk about the incident and would not leave his home. Spivey obtained an aggravated assault arrest warrant for Ferguson.

The LaGrange Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit was called to the scene. After two hours of negotiation and “tactical intervention,” police say Ferguson surrendered peacefully.

No one was injured during this incident. Ferguson was taken to the Troup County Jail and charged with aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending.