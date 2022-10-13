LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A pipe-wielding man has been arrested in LaGrange after police said he kicked in the door of house on Park Avenue and demanded money from a homeowner. Police have identified the individual involved in the “home invasion” early Wednesday morning as Warren Clay Haralson.

According to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department, the incident happened on Oct. 13, 2022, at 2:10 a.m., in the 1100 block of Park Avenue.

The investigation into the incident began when police received a call about a burglary in progress.

Officers arrived at the house and found the homeowner had been able to subdue the suspect, identified as Haralson, and wait for police.

Police said investigation reveal that “Haralson had kicked in the rear door to the residence, and then confronted the homeowner with a large metal pipe and demanded money.”

Haralson has been charged with Home Invasion and Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.