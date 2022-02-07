LaGrange Police: Man arrested with 53 grams of meth, other drugs

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A car wash manager is facing multiple drug-related charges after being arrested in LaGrange and accused of dealing drugs out of the business. According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Randall Cindrick was arrested on Feb. 4, 2022.

Officials said the investigation into Cindrick began after reports of meth being sold at Super Sonic Car Wash, located at 280 Morgan Street, on Feb. 2, 2022. Police said Cindrick is the manager at the car wash.

Following those reports, police began surveillance on Cindrick. That’s when police said they saw what appeared to be drug transactions being conducted by Cindrick.

During a search of Cindrick’s vehicle, police said they found 53 grams of crystalized methamphetamine, 2 Scheduled IV pills, three digital scales, and one glass smoking device.

Officials said a search was also conduct on Cindrick’s home, located in the 400 block of Cooley Road. During that search, investigators found three glass smoking devices coated with suspected methamphetamine residue.

Additionally, police said it was also discovered that Cindrick is currently on Felony Probation for the Sale of Methamphetamine.

Cindrick has been charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule IV Substance, and Drug Related Objects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident please contact LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.