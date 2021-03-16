LaGrange Police: Man at fault for motor vehicle collision while in possession of illegal narcotics

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange man in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics found at fault for the motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Lafayette Parkway and Jameson Drive on March 16, 2021, according to police.

Police say Daniel Binion, 36, was traveling east on Lafayette Parkway when he crossed to the westbound land and hit a box truck head-on, injuring three victims.

The victims, Carlos Bartolon- Perez, 24, Austin Gonzalez, 53, and Juan Romo, 37, along with Binion, all sustained injuries and were rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus.

According to police, Binion was determined to be at fault for the collision and was found to be in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics including Xanax, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Charges are still pending while Binion is being medically treated and the case is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.