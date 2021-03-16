 

LaGrange Police: Man at fault for motor vehicle collision while in possession of illegal narcotics

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of LaGrange Police

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange man in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics found at fault for the motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Lafayette Parkway and Jameson Drive on March 16, 2021, according to police.

Police say Daniel Binion, 36, was traveling east on Lafayette Parkway when he crossed to the westbound land and hit a box truck head-on, injuring three victims.

The victims, Carlos Bartolon- Perez, 24, Austin Gonzalez, 53, and Juan Romo, 37, along with Binion, all sustained injuries and were rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus.

According to police, Binion was determined to be at fault for the collision and was found to be in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics including Xanax, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Charges are still pending while Binion is being medically treated and the case is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 58°
Rain
Rain 0% 59° 58°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 76° 67°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 97% 72° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 61° 43°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 39°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
61°

61°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
61°

61°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
61°

64°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
64°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
23%
63°

63°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
63°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
66°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
72°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
73°

75°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
75°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories