LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 10, 2022, Lagrange Police Officers responded to a report about a shooting on Lindsey Street in Lagrange, Georgia.

After arriving at the scene, authorities found Nydarrian Laye unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Laye received immediate medical attention from the officers, Lagrange Fire Personal, and paramedics from the American Medical Response.

Laye was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Around the same time, the Lagrange Police Department also received a report that a second person suffering from gunshot wounds had just arrived at the hospital.

Authorities identified the subject as Lasabyan Mikal Harden, who suffered from a bullet wound in his leg.

Officers later determined during the investigation that Laye and Harden were both shot during a disagreement at the same location.

The investigation uncovered that during an attempted drug negotiation, Harden shot Laye, who returned fire hitting, Harden in the leg.

Authorities charged Harden with one count of felony murder after the investigation.