LaGrange Police: Man facing multiple charges after repeatedly ramming woman’s car, slashing her tires

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange man is facing multiple charges after police say he used his car to ram another car multiple times while a mom and her two-year-old child were inside.

Guinness Corley was arrested on July 13, 2021 in connection to the incident, according to police. The altercation happened in the areas of Callaway Avenue at Poplar Street and Murphy Avenue at Dallis Street.

Police say while Corley was in the process of using his 2005 Ford Fusion to assault the woman, identified as LaShundar Burks, and child, he was holding the woman’s other child, a 1-2 month old infant.

According to police, Corley struck Burks’ vehicle multiple times and used his vehicle to prevent her from getting away.

Police say Corley also used a box cutter to puncture her tires.

Corley is charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault x2

False Imprisonment

Criminal Damage to Property

Cruelty to a Child 1st degree

Cruelty to a Child 3rd degree

Battery

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.