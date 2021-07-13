LaGrange Police: Pedestrian shot at on New Franklin Road

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was shot at while he was walking on the road.

According to police, the incident happened in the 800 block of New Franklin Road at the intersection of Alton Drive on July 12, 2021.

Police say investigation revealed the pedestrian, Matthew Swann, had been involved in a verbal confrontation with an individual driving along the roadway prior to having a gunshot fired at him.

The passenger of the vehicle involved in the incident loaded a pistol and fired one shot at Swann as he was attempting to run away, according to police.

Police say the vehicle involved in the incident is “a newer model black 4-door Jeep.”

The bullet struck Sheer Elegance Event Center on New Franklin Road, according to police,

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.