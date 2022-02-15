LaGrange Police perform alcohol compliance checks at businesses, issue 1 citation, 3 warnings

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Last week the LaGrange Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses throughout the city.
The compliance checks were conducted on Feb. 11, 2022.
One business was issued a citation and three others were issued warnings.
The Citgo (and Sangitel Patel) located at 103 Commerce Avenue, was issued a citation for a repeat offenses, according to police.
The following businesses were issued warnings for first offenses:
- Hop In, 3124 Hogansville Road
- Georgia Food Mart, 1001 Hogansville Road
- PCA Food Mart, 1200 Hogansville Road
More than a dozen other businesses were found to be in compliance with the city’s ordinance related to underage alcohol sales.