LaGrange Police respond to series of public fights

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department responded to a call-in complaint about several women fighting on July 4.

According to a news release, the caller submitted a video showing the public group fight. These fights continued on through the next few days as citizens continued reporting the conflicts. With further investigation, police officers found prior incidents with multiple people.

Several of the perpetrators have been identified and charged, although the investigation remains on-going with active warrant arrests for one count of battery.

The charges are as follows:

Laquioa Gray, 22 years old

Arrested and charged with Battery and Aggravated Stalking

At the time of arrest, Gray was on bond for Battery.

Arrested and charged with 3 counts of Criminal Trespass and 1 count of Aggravated Stalking

At the time of arrest, Mosley was on bond for Battery and Criminal Trespass.

Arrested and charged with 3 counts of Criminal Trespass

Arrested and charged with Battery

At the time of arrest, Bridges was on bond for Battery, Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, and Affray.

Arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct

The active warrant arrests apply to the following:

Edreayona Heard

Tavezha Brown , 19 years old

Anyone with information about the case can call LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. To report anonymously, call Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.