LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in the deadly Jameson Inn shooting.

On Jan. 28 around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 110 Jameson Drive.

Police found Alan Dale Huguley Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds. Huguley was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

LaGrange police released a photo of an individual they state is a suspect wanted in this fatal shooting.

Photo provided by the LaGrange Police Department

Police also believe there is one other suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603. Police say callers may be eligible for a cash reward.