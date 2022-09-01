Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) is investigating an aggravated assault and is asking for public help to identify the suspect.

On Wednesday, around 9:40 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report of multiple shots being fired in an apartment complex on Wynnwood Drive in LaGrange, Georgia.

After arriving at the scene, officers discovered victims Shaterria Harris and Devin Lindsey standing in front of an apartment unit and several vehicles in the parking lot, including a vehicle occupied by Tyesha Tanner that were struck several times by bullets.

According to LPD, no one was injured, and the incident is currently under investigation.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.