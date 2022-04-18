LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and aggravated assault and requests public assistance identifying the suspect.

On April 16, 2022, around 9:41 a.m. Lagrange Police Officers responded to a report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound at the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.

After Lagrange Police Officers arrived, they spoke with Chiquita Patridge, who suffered a gunshot wound.

Patridge explained to the officers that between 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., she was traveling on foot on Hamilton Street near Cedar Street in Lagrange, Georgia when an unidentified male wearing a mask shot her and confiscated her personal property.

The Lagrange Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this incident to call the police department at (706)883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)812-1000.