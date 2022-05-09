LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On May 7, 2022, around 12:52 a.m. LaGrange Police Officers responded to Hamilton Road about a report of an attempted robbery.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim, Bryant Cammon, who explained that while walking on Hamilton Road, an unidentified individual pointed a gun at him and tried to rob him.

LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section initiated an investigation, revealing that Cammon was walking near Hamilton Road and Frendig Street when a black Honda Accord pulled near him and stopped.

An unknown individual wearing a mask located in the rear passenger seat rolled down the window and pointed a gun at Cammon, demanding his belongings, in an attempt to rob him.

The individual then threatened Cammon and fled the scene without taking anything from him.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the vehicle fled, traveling northbound on Hamilton Road.

The police department requests anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.