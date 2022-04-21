LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On April 19, 2022, around 2:10 p.m., Quantorius Whitlow pursued a customer outside the Bank of America located at 200 Main Street in Lagrange, Georgia, where he attempted to take a substantial amount of cash.

The victim refused to surrender the cash leading to a struggle between the two, and as a result, the victim suffered injuries during the scuffle.

Whitlow fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima, and authorities later identified the tag number of his vehicle and processed him.

According to the Lagrange Police Department, Whitlow currently has multiple warrants for robbery and aggravated assault through the police department.

At the time of the incident, Whitlow was on bond for a drug offense in Alabama.

The police department encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621