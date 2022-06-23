LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a jewelry heist and is seeking public assistance to help identify the four suspects.

On June 18, two unidentified suspects entered The Treasure Box inside the LaGrange Mall and stole over $20,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspects stole the merchandise by distracting the store clerks and periodically dropping the jewelry into a purse. Authorities obtained video footage showing two males who later picked up the two suspects from the store.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, all four suspects left in a stone gray Ford Explorer that was last seen traveling towards the interstate on Lafayette Parkway.

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding this incident or anyone who can identify any of the four suspects to contact Detective Spivey at 706-883-2625 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.