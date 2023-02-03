LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital.

According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

The police department says the victim explained to officers that as he walked on Daniel Street, he heard gunshots and then was hit several times in “the back of side of his body.”

The victim further explained to officers that he could not see who shot towards him and ran to a nearby house, where he contacted a family member who transported him to the hospital.

According to the police department, the identity of the suspect is unknown, and the incident is currently under investigation by LPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

LPD is requesting anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.