LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday around 5:05 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center after receiving a report of shots being fired in the parking lot of the hospital.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, after arriving on the scene, officers met with multiple witnesses who claimed that shots were fired from a gold vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, towards a white vehicle described as possibly a Honda Civic.

LPD says both vehicles quickly left the scene, and it was later determined that a round was fired in a Nissan Pathfinder, striking Trirestial Downer, who was inside of the Nissan at the time of the incident.

The LaGrange Police is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 706-883-2603.