LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a home invasion and seeks public help to identify the suspects.

On June 18, around 10:25 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 410 Lakeview Way in LaGrange, Georgia, after receiving a home invasion report.

After arriving at the scene, officers found and spoke with the victim, Tushar Patel, who explained that unidentified suspects forcefully entered his residence through the back door and stole assorted jewelry.

The LaGrange Police Department obtained video footage showing what appears to be a silver or gray Nissan Pathfinder. The video also shows multiple suspects who appear to be young Hispanic or black males.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.