LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a felony Theft by Shoplifting at the Walmart located on New Franklin Road in LaGrange, Georgia, and is requesting public assistance to help identify the suspects.

The theft occurred on Dec. 16, and the suspects attempted a second theft the next day. They were seen on security footage leaving the Walmart in two separate vehicles, a tan/beige Chevy Tahoe and a White Chevy Impala, and on foot.

If anyone can identify the suspects shown in the security footage or has information regarding this incident, contact Officer Justice Davis at 706-883-2603.