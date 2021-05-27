LaGrange Police: Suspect out on bond for home invasion, other charges now wanted in connect to gun theft

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is looking for a suspect following a gun theft. According to police, the suspect, Quintavius Brewer came up to the victim, Roy Lipscomb and stole a gun he was holding.

The incident happened on May 27, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Tall Pines Apartments located at 150 Turner Street.

Police say Lipscomb was sitting in a breezeway at the apartment complex with a gun laying in his lap. Brewer came up to Lipscomb and asked to hold the gun. When Lipscomb told Brewer no, police say Brewer grabbed the gun from him. The two men struggled over the gun with Brewer eventually stealing it and running away, according to police.

Police say Brewer is wanted on charges of Robbery by Force and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.

Additionally, police say Brewer was out on bond on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, home invasion, robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, and false imprisonment.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.