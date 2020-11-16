LaGrange Police: Teen suspect sought in connection to deadly shooting on Habersham Drive

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a teen wanted on charges connected to a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday.

Police say Leshun Demetris Brooks, age 17, is wanted on warrants for False Statements and for Hindering the Apprehension of a Criminal.

The shooting happen on Habersham Drive at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police say they were called out to investigate reports of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found the victim, 47-year-old Roger Smith, who had been shot multiple times.

Investigation into the shooting revealed Smith had gotten into an argument with an individual described by witnesses as “a teenage black male who is known to frequent the area.”

According to police, at some point during the argument both individuals pulled out handguns and fired several shots. Following the shooting, police say the teen suspect ran away from the crime scene.

Brooks is described as 5’11” tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Brooks’ whereabouts should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.