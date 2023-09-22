LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department announced on Friday two teens have been charged after attacking another juvenile in a LaGrange High School restroom in an attempt to steal items from the victim.

According to LPD, on Thursday, a victim reported to LaGrange Police that while he was in the restroom at LaGrange High School, he was approached by two males whom he did not recognize.

The victim reported that one of males placed him in a choke hold, while the other went through his pockets asking where money and a vape was at.

The victim told police that nothing was stolen during the ordeal and that he was eventually able to get out of the restroom and report the incident to the school administration.

LPD says both 15-year-old juvenile suspects have been identified and are charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt robbery by force.

The investigation is still active and LPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department at 706-883-2603.