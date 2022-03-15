LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police are issuing a new warning about drug overdoses in the city, with two more happening over the weekend. Police said the overdoses are linked to fentanyl-laced counterfeit drugs made to look like prescription Oxycodone pills.

According to police, so far 19 cases of drug overdose have been investigated by LaGrange Police since the beginning of the 2022 fiscal year.

On Saturday, March 11, LaGrange Police responded to two drug overdoses. Officials said Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdose, was administered to the individuals. After being given Narcan, the two regained consciousness and were taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Police said of the 19 overdoses, the victims were found to have purchased what they thought to be Oxycodone 30 mg tablets, commonly referred to by the street name “Roxis”, when in fact they were taking counterfeit synthetic opioid pills, laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl.

According to police, the same appears to be true for the two people who overdosed on March 11.

Police said, although the counterfeit pills look similar in shape, size and texture to the authentic ones, there are some differences such as the offset of the pharmaceutical marks and these have a more granular look than the actual pills.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills. The DEA said counterfeit pills can be distinguished from authentic ones.

Police want everyone to be aware and said overdoses can be avoided.

Police are warning everyone to not take any substance not prescribed to them by their doctor. They are also warning everyone not to purchase narcotics from street dealers.

It is also important for parents to keep prescription drugs in the original prescription container and out of the reach of children.

Police would also like to remind all citizens there is a drug drop box located in the lobby of the LaGrange Police Department. This drop box is anonymous and placed there for all citizens to use to discard old unused prescriptions or any illegal narcotic that also needs to be destroyed.