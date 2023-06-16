LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is warning locals about an ongoing law enforcement scam and offering tips on avoiding becoming a victim.

According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), if anyone receives a phone call from an individual claiming to be a LaGrange Police Officer or an employee with the police department requesting money or donations, you should ignore the caller.

The LaGrange Police advises locals not to fall victim to the scam by sending money or providing bank and other personal information to individuals over the phone.

LPD says it never contacts citizens via phone to request money or donations.