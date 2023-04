LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police is warning locals about a possible ongoing law enforcement scam.

The LaGrange Police Department (LPD) says that if anyone receives a call from “someone advising they are Officer/Deputy Smith with LPD or the Troup County Sheriff’s Office requesting money,” to ignore the phone call.

LPD says that they never contact citizens via phone asking for money to avoid an arrest for missing jury duty.