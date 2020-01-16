LaGrange Police warning of check cashing scam

LAGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police are warning residents to beware of scammers.

Police say even after the holiday season, scammers are still hard at work trying to steal the hard earned money of their victims.

This time the scam involves contacting victims through the mail with a check cashing scam.

Recently, investigators say they were informed of an incident in which the victim received a check for $2890 in the mail with instructions to cash or deposit the check at their bank. Victims are asked use the funds to “evaluate” the services at their banks and at Walmart. This “evaluation” includes purchasing Walmart gift cards. For this “evaluation” of services, they will receive a payment of $350.

The instructions sent by the scammers tell the victim to scratch off the backs of the gift cards to access their account numbers, take pictures of the numbers, and then send them to the scammers.

Additionally the instructions tell the victim to lie and say the gift cards are for “loved ones” if they are questioned during the purchase.

Police want everyone to be aware this kind of activity is a scam and warn them not to fall prey to it.