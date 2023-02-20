LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is warning locals to be cautious of scammers attempting to sell home security systems after a reported incident on E Yorktown Drive on Monday.

On Feb. 20, around 12:11 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to E Yorktown Drive to a report about a possible scam.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, an investigation determined on Feb. 17, around 12:30 p.m., a white male and another male, who authorities believe to be possibly asian, claimed to be representatives with Brinks Home Security.

Both males were seen in a newer model Chevrolet truck without having any company emblems displayed. LaGrange Police say, the males attempted to obtain a signed agreement and a blank personal check.

When the males were question, authorities say they became “unprofessional and confrontational” and that the subjects also refused to provide a business card and told the victim they were “too busy to be contacted later.”

During the investigation, LaGrange Police contacted Brinks Home Security, who advised that they do no usually send representatives door-to-door seeking business and there were no representatives going to residences in LaGrange.

The LaGrange Police advises for locals to verify with a company to confirm that representatives are correctly claiming to represent that company. The LaGrange Police also says that Brinks Home Security Representatives will provide their names along with badges numbers associated with the company.