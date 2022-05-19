LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 5 a.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 303 Lennox Circle regarding a domestic disturbance.

After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the victim. The victim explained she was involved in a dispute with he boyfriend, Demarrious Freeman.

According to the victim, a verbal dispute stemmed from text messages Freeman had received, leading to a physical altercation between the two.

The victim claims Freeman threw her against the ground and eventually choked her until she could not breathe.

The police department says Freeman is currently on probation and fled the scene before authorities arrived.