LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022.

According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight Elementary School on the day the release was sent out.

Goodman said the custodian was arrested “upon his arrival to work this afternoon due to having a firearm in his vehicle.” The arrest happened after school hours, according to Goodman.

The name of the custodian has not been released.

“We would like to thank our administrators, staff and law enforcement for addressing this situation quickly, thoroughly and responsibly as possible,” said Goodman.