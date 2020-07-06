LaGrange woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man in neck and facial area

LAGRANGA, Ga (WRBL) – LaGrange police have arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a man in the neck and facial area.

Lagrange Police say on July 5th, 2020, at around 12:07 p.m, officers responded to the 100 block of Mitchell Avenue in reference to a person stabbed.

Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with both parties involved, Antonio Harris and Stephanie Geter at the residence. Officers discovered Harris was suffering from superficial lacerations to his neck and facial area and that Geter also had a small laceration to her finger.

Both parties were treated for these injuries.

During the subsequent investigation, it was found that an argument had ensued between these two parties where Geter slashed Harris with a knife.

Geter was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault FVA.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.