LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One woman was injured during an assault involving a walking cane, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene on July 25 at around 8:00 a.m. in a room at the Roadway Inn on LaFayette Parkway.

Police say that suspect Donnie Earl Howard assaulted a woman with a walking cane.

The victim was treated for her injuries at WellStar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.