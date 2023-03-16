LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Lanett and Lee County officers arrested a man with an allegedly stolen car after a long chase on the highway and in the woods. The suspect was wanted in Montgomery County for probation violation for robbery and attempted murder.

According to Lanett Police, on March 11, an officer tried to stop a high-speed car. Police say the driver refused to stop and increased the speed. Lee County deputies took over the pursuit and deployed the spike strips at an exit. The front tires of the offender deflated and he lost control.

Law enforcement states the suspect left the car and fled on foot into the woods. Officers arrested him after a brief search and took him to Chambers County jail. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from Atlanta and a reported stolen electric scooter was inside it. The suspect refused to tell his name and the FBI office in Auburn assisted with his identification. They found the suspect’s name is Denardo Johnson, also known as Orlando Britton and Devonte Scott.