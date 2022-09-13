LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lanett man has been arrested and charged with robbery in connection to a June 2022 incident in which he was shot. Police said the man met a person wanting to sell their Xbox and attempted to rob the individual.

According to police, Nicholas Walton, age 19, has been charged with Robbery 1st degree. Walton was charged in connection to an incident at Greenwood Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway on June 14, 2022.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting at the church and Walton had been shot. Investigation revealed that Walton was shot in the course of a robbery.

According to police, Walton went to the church to purchase an Xbox game console from an individual he made contact with on Facebook Marketplace.

During the transaction meeting, police said Walton pulled out a gun and pointed it at the seller’s head. A third individual saw this and pulled out their own gun, shooting Walton.

Walton was arrested on Sept. 12, 2022.

Lanett Police Department would like to remind citizens to use caution when meeting with unknown persons to purchase and sell items. Always choose a public, well lit, highly visible location with cameras to meet. The Lanett Police Department parking lot, or a busy retail parking lot are favorable places.