LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lanett man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he shot a man last week.

Lanett Police say the shooting happened on Friday at the 1700 block of E. 3rd. CT.

According to police the victim, Travis Dwight Smith of Valley, was shot by Tymichael Antonio Mitchell.

Smith was taken to the hospital to be treated. There is no word on his condition.

Mitchell was arrested Thursday morning and charged with Attempted Murder. He is being held in the Chambers County Jail.