LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lanett Police Department responded to a shooting on Monday, March 13.

Officers arrived to Old Jackson Heights community to find a man with an “apparent gunshot wound.”

After receiving on-scene treatment from Lanett Fire & EMS, the victim was airlifted to a trauma center.

Upon further investigation, authorities say three black male suspects entered Old Jackson Heights while brandishing assault-style weapons. According to police, gunfire was exchanged with the victim until the suspects fled the scene.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanett Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (334) 644-2146.