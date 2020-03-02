Lanett Police investigating morning shooting from March 1

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the morning of March 1 on 19th Street.

Police went to the 800 block of 19th Street SW after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a single victim, who has not yet been identified, and was transported by Lanett EMS before being airlifted to a trauma center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information on the case to call Det. McCullough at 334-644-5227 or contact Crimestoppers at 334-756-8200.