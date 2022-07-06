LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 1, Lanett Police Department Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Cherry Drive and North 14th Ave.

After arriving at the scene, officers discovered a black male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

According to the police department, the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295 or 334-644-2146. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 or online at www.215stop. com