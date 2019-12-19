Lanett Police: Two Valley men arrested for December home invasion

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department has taken two Valley, Ala. men into custody on outstanding warrants for a Lanett home invasion on Dec. 11.

Police say Quadarious Thomas, 22, and Antavious Sharpe, 22, were both arrested on outstanding warrants that stemmed from the home invasion on E. 20th Street. Both Sharpe and Thomas were charged with two counts of Robbery 1st Degree, one count of Attempted Murder, and one count of Burglary 1st Degree.

Both men are being held in the Chambers County Detention Center.

Police say that warrants are still pending on Gabriel Lamer Gilliam, 22, for the same set of charges.

Police ask that anyone with information on the case contact the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146 or Investigator Sgt. Hancock at 334-644-5269.