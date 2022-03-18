ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – The last member of a methamphetamine trafficking ring operating in Moultrie, Georgia, pleaded guilty to a federal drug distribution charge, according to a news release.

On March 17, 2022, Robert Lee Smith III, 46, from Moultrie, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Gardner.

Smith faces a minimum of five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a maximum $5,000,000 fine. Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for July 21, 2022.

“Methamphetamine is a plague on our communities; it is especially disturbing when we find drug trafficking organizations directed by incarcerated individuals, as seen in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Collaborating with our law enforcement partners at every level, our office will hold repeat offenders accountable for continually disregarding the law and damaging our communities.”

According to court records, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation started investigating a drug distribution conspiracy in Colquitt and Brooks counties in November 2020, based on information provided by co-defendant April Contreras, 31, from Moultrie, Georgia, who sold methamphetamine in the area.

During the investigation, agents learned that Smith, who was incarcerated at the Colquitt County Jail, worked with Contreras and co-defendants Aubrey Thompson and Corey Haynes, 42, from Moultrie, Georgia, to sell controlled substances.

Co-defendant Melissa Barrow, 48, from Moultrie, Georgia, operated under Contreras and sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Robert Smith instructed co-defendant Roderick Smith, 40, from Moultrie, Georgia, to provide cash to Contreras for trafficking methamphetamine.

Smith is responsible for distributing between 1.5 kilograms to four kilograms of methamphetamine. Smith has an extended criminal history, including convictions for drug distribution and aggravated assault.

Co-defendant Thompson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 7, 2021, and received 96 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Co-defendants Contreras and Barrow pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and are awaiting sentencing.

Co-defendant Haynes pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and awaits sentencing.

Co-defendant Roderick Smith pleaded guilty to the use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and awaits sentencing.