STATESBORO, Ga. (WRBL) – The last defendant out of seven defendants indicted in a drug-trafficking conspiracy operating in multiple counties was sentenced to prison.

Matthew Scott Fondren, 50, from Metter, Georgia, received 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Cocaine, “Crack” Cocaine, Hydrocodone, and Marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Following Fondren’s prison sentence, U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randall Hall fined Fondren $1,500 and ordered him to serve three years on supervised release.

“Operation Sand Trap is a textbook example of cooperation between multiple levels of law enforcement working together to identify, infiltrate and eradicate a drug-trafficking organization,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “These middle Georgia communities are now safer with these armed drug traffickers off the streets, and we will continue to pursue criminals whose drugs and guns fuel violent crime in our district.”

Operation Sand Trap is an Organized Crime Drug Trafficking Enforcement that targeted a drug-trafficking operation led by Travis Lee Brown, 39, from Springfield, Georgia.

Operation Sand Trap targeted the drug-trafficking conspiracy from 2017 to 2019 in multiple counties, including Emanuel, Candler, and Treutlen County.

Authorities discovered the drug-trafficking operation imported illegal drugs through Atlanta, Georgia into Lyons, Georgia, for further distribution.

Authorities from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Lyons Police Department, and other local agencies conducted surveillance and covert operations to identify those involved in the conspiracy.

During the investigation, the collection of agencies also seized large quantities of drugs and at least a dozen firearms.

A federal indictment in July 2020 charged seven defendants with 30 felony counts, including Fondren, who authorities identified as a major wholesaler in the drug-trafficking operation.

All seven defendants pleaded guilty and received prison sentences.