Law enforcement on the lookout for Samson man wanted in east Alabama homicide investigation

Courtesy: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Willie Frank Wyckoff, 59, of Samson, Ala., is wanted on a murder charge. He is considered “armed and dangerous” by authorities.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama authorities are on the lookout for a Samson man believed to be connected to a recent homicide in east Alabama.

Willie Frank Wyckoff faces a murder charge and is wanted by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Sunday morning.

The homicide happened last Friday, the news release stated. Wyckoff is considered “armed and dangerous.” He is 59-years-old, stands 5’6” tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wyckoff, you are asked to call your local police, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-827-2035, or the 24-hour CrimeStoppers tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.