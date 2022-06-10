COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Law enforcement is in pursuit of an individual on Buena Vista Road following a police chase in a vehicle.

According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, CDP was called in to assist Georgia State Patrol with the pursuit.

Officers are in the area of Buena Vista Road and Fairfield Drive searching for the individual, who existed their vehicle and fled on foot.

WRBL News 3 has a call in to Georgia State Patrol for additional details about the situation.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.