LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced two men were arrested after deputies caught them illegally dumping trash along Lee Road 252.

According to the sheriff’s office, for the past several months deputies noticed illegal dumping sites along multiple dirt roads in the Beulah community.

Deputies placed detection devices in an area on Lee Road 252. that appeared to be where people were dumping garbage. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were able to get information about vehicles and the “people responsible for the crimes.”

During an investigation on Friday evidence was recovered from the dump site which led deputies to a residence located in the 100 block pf Lee Road 292.

After arriving on the scene, deputies met with 50-year-old Leonard Dwayne Hall from Opelika, Alabama, and identified him as the person dumping the trash and the vehicle he used in the crime. Deputies arrested and charged him with misdemeanor criminal littering.

Shortly after Hall’s arrest, deputies received an alert from cameras that showed another person dumping garbage in the same area. Deputies responded and were able to quickly apprehend two individuals before they left the scene.

Deputies arrested 60-year-old William Webb from Phenix City, Alabama on the scene and charged him with criminal littering, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals were transported to the Lee County Jail and LCSO says both have made bond and were released.