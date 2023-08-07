LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an Auburn woman accused of placing tracking devices on her husband’s vehicle, which led LCSO investigators to find multiple prescription pills and bags of ketamine inside her residence.

On Aug. 5, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report about four tracking devices found on two vehicles in the 11000 block of Lee Road 72 located in the Camp Hill Community.

According to LCSO, the victim told authorities that he believed his estranged wife was involved in placing the tracking devices. LCSO initiated an investigation, which led LCSO investigators to execute a search warrant in the 100 block of Blasted Rock Road in Auburn. LCSO says the search was executed at 33-year-old Shelby Claire Sipe’s place of residence.

During the search, investigators found four tracking devices that appeared to be the same model as those discovered on the victim’s vehicles. Investigators also uncovered drugs, including prescription pills and three quart-sized zip lock bags that authorities believed to be filled with ketamine inside Sipe’s home.

After the search, authorities arrested and charged Sipe with the following:

One count of Domestic Violence third-degree Criminal Surveillance

10 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

LCSO says that Sipe was released on a $17,000 bond.