LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said an Opelika resident was arrested after the sheriff’s office received a report about him allegedly sexually abusing a child under 12.

The LCSO says on Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a report about the sexual abuse of a female child under the age of 12 and 51-year-old Michael Deangelo Jones from Opelika was named as a suspect.

Investigators were later able to obtain enough evidence to get an arrest warrant for Jones and on Friday, he was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail, where he is held on a $50,000 bond.

LCSO said that Jones is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the sheriff’s office at 334-749-5651.