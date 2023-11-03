SMITH STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that a 16-year-old suspect was arrested after threatening to kill another student at Smith Station High School following an altercation at the school’s gym.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), on Thursday at around 5:41 p.m., LCSO deputies responded to Smiths Station High School to a report about a subject in the school gym with a firearm.

Witnesses reported to police that an armed suspect was seen leaving in a white KIA vehicle. As deputies were speaking with witnesses, they noticed and stopped the vehicle as it was attempting to leave the school grounds.

Deputies identified a 16-year-old male occupant inside the vehicle as the reported armed suspect. LCSO says that evidence indicated that after an initial confrontation with another student, the suspect obtained a firearm from his vehicle and entered the gym while armed and threatened to kill the other student.

During the incident, a female trainer working for the high school’s athletics programs stepped in between the two, shielding the student who was being threatened and asked the 16-year-old suspect to leave.

The trainer later stated to authorities that the suspect said that he was going to kill the other student while he pointed the gun in her face and left the building.

Investigators recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun from the suspect’s vehicle at the scene.

LCSO charged the juvenile suspect with the following:

One count of first-degree terrorist threats

One count of second-degree burglary

One count of certain persons forbidden to possess firearm

One count of menacing

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says as of now, the juvenile is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $25,500 bond.