OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL) — A man is killed by a deputy’s firing in Lee County on June 9, states Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

According to LCSO, a caller informed 911 at approximately 10:45 pm CDT about a possible intoxicated driver on US Highway 280 in Lee County. The caller said the vehicle was swerving across lanes and had run off the road into a ditch.

A responding deputy located the vehicle at approximately 10:55 pm in a ditch and observed an adult male, who appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat. The deputy also observed what appeared to be a rifle beside the individual.

The deputy requested another deputy to respond to the scene, who arrived at approximately 11:00 p.m. The deputies observed the truck beginning to move and then a gunshot was fired at the deputies from the vehicle.

The two deputies returned fire toward the vehicle. The deputies approached the truck as additional deputies arrived and determined the subject had been struck by their return fire and notified emergency medical services. Deputies also noticed the subject had a handgun in one hand and a semi-automatic shotgun beside him.

Responding medical personnel confirmed the man died at the scene. The State Bureau of Investigation division under the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is requested to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.