LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism in a case involving children. According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, William Jeffrey Lytton, age 30, was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022. He has been charged with Voyeurism 1st Degree Arrest.

Officials said the investigation into Lytton began when the sheriff’s office received a report concerning video recordings of juvenile females under the age of 17.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office obtained the videos, which were taken by a cell phone in the bathroom of a home. A search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Lee Road 243 in Smiths Station.

Lytton was arrested at the home and taken to the sheriff’s office, where he was interviewed and admitted to taking the videos of the children. He was booked into the Lee County jail, but has since been released on a $3000 bond.

Officials said more charges are expected in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).