DUBLIN, Ga. (WRBL) – The lead defendant in a drug-trafficking case was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison after confessing to having a leadership role in a methamphetamine-trafficking ring.

David Alex Monroe, 32, from Dexter, Georgia, received 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

A condition of Monroe’s plea required him to relinquish a machine gun, an illegal short-barrel rifle, and two silencers which were seized during the investigation.

Additionally, U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen fined Monroe $2,000 and required him to serve three years on supervised release.

“While many of the defendants implicated in this large-scale drug trafficking organization await their day in court, it is significant that the leader has been sentenced for his role in the conspiracy,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “David Alex Monroe is being held accountable for profiting from misery in the greater Laurens County area, and I am committed to directing our resources toward these crimes which are often catalysts to violent crime in our district.”

Monroe, part of Operation Monroe Doctrine, was indicted with 29 other defendants in USA v. Monroe et. al; in July 2021.

The indictment came after the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation uncovered a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy operating from January 2020 through January 2021 in Laurens County, Telfair County, and others.

According to court records and testimony, Monroe, the other defendants, and a supplier conspired to distribute the illegal drugs throughout Laurens County and Dublin, Georgia.

Out of the 30 defendants, three have received sentences, four are awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty, and the other 22 are awaiting trials.

“This dangerous ‘meth’ trafficker was caught because of the joint efforts between DEA and its law enforcement partners,” said Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division. “This defendant will now spend well-deserved time in prison and his sentencing makes the South Georgia community a safer place today.”