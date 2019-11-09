Lee Co. jury finds Auburn man not guilty of Rape and Sodomy

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee Co. jury has found an Auburn man not guilty on all charges in connection to his rape arrest back in 2017.

Jubal Camp was 18-years-old when he was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with rape, first degree after the alleged incident along Longleaf Drive.

Auburn police say Camp was arrested after an 18-year-old female victim reported she was forcibly sexually assaulted at a home, by Camp, who was an acquaintance.

Camp’s trial began this week on Monday, November 4 and lasted all week.

Camp was acquitted on all charges on Friday by a Lee Co. jury.

A jury returned not guilty verdicts for both the Rape and Sodomy charges levied against Camp after two hours of deliberation on Friday.

