Lee Co. jury finds Auburn man not guilty of Rape and Sodomy

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee Co. jury has found an Auburn man not guilty on all charges in connection to his rape arrest back in 2017.

Jubal Camp was 18-years-old when he was arrested on a felony warrant charging him with rape, first degree after the alleged incident along Longleaf Drive.

Auburn police say Camp was arrested after an 18-year-old female victim reported she was forcibly sexually assaulted at a home, by Camp, who was an acquaintance.

Camp’s trial began this week on Monday, November 4 and lasted all week.

Camp was acquitted on all charges on Friday by a Lee Co. jury.

A jury returned not guilty verdicts for both the Rape and Sodomy charges levied against Camp after two hours of deliberation on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories